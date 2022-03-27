Tirupati: TTD bus catches fire on 2nd ghat road

Tirupati: A TTD bus accidentally caught fire while it was going to Tirumala on the second ghat road, on Saturday. Sources said due to short circuit, the bus, Dharmaratham, which was returning to Tirumala after the check up at Tirupati, caught fire.

However, the alert driver along with others was able to put off the fire and reached Tirumala.

Dharmaratham is engaged by the TTD for free transport of pilgrims in Tirumala and it was returning with no passengers on board, from Tirupati.