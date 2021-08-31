Tirupati: TTD celebrates Gokulashtami with pomp and gaiety

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday celebrated Gokulashtami with a pomp and religious fervour, marking the Avatar of Hindu God Lord Krishna.

As part of the Gokulashtami celebrations, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy participated in the festivities held at SV Goshala in the city on Monday.

After offering special pujas at Sri Venugopala Swamy temple in the Goshala, they worshipped a well-decorated Desi cow and a calf amidst chanting of Veda mantras and offered Harati. The cow is closely connected with Lord Krishna.

They also performed the milching exercise and offered the milk to Archakas for Abhishekam to the deity in the shrine. Thereafter, the duo visited Sri Venkateswara Maha Mantra Japa Samarpana temple at Goshala and wrote Om Namo Venkatesaya in the book kept with the goal of collecting seven crore entries 'Om Namo Venkatesaya' hailing the Lord of Seven Hills.

Gokulashtami was observed in TTD local temples which wore a festive look with captivating floral decoration. Special pujas performed to Lord Krishna in the shrines which were thrown open for darshan early in the morning.

Hindus observed the festival with special prayers to Krishna and offered a wide range of food items including varieties of sweets to the deity. The homes were tastefully decorated with mango leaves thoranam and rangolis and the kids were dressed as Little Krishan had a nice time today.

At Tirumala, as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the TTD Garden Department organised grand festivities at the garden in Gogarbham dam area.

Marking the occasion, Panchamruta Abhishekam was performed to the majestic statue of Kalimardana Chinni Krishna at Gogarbham Dam followed by special pujas and the distribution of Prasadam. TTD Garden Department Deputy Director Srinivasulu and VGO Bali Reddy and other officials were present.