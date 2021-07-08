Top
Tirupati: TTD invites applications from ortho surgeons

TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy has invited applications from renowned orthopaedic surgeons for empanelment as visiting consultants to render voluntary service in BIRRD hospital in the area of surgery and rehabilitation once in a month

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer (EO) K S Jawahar Reddy has invited applications from renowned orthopaedic surgeons for empanelment as visiting consultants to render voluntary service in Balaji Institute of Rehabilitation Research for Disabled (BIRRD) hospital in the area of surgery and rehabilitation once in a month.

The TTD reserves the right to empanelment of a doctor or not. They will be provided privileges free of cost including accommodation at Tirupati and Tirumala during their visiting days for surgeries, VIP break darshan with spouse and children and to and fro transportation facility between Tirumala and Tirupati.

Doctors who are willing to extend their services shall mail their credentials/testimonials to eottdtpt@gmail.com, addleottd@tirumala.org, officebirrd@gmail.com or post to the following address Director, BIRRD Trust Hospital, SVIMS Compound, Tirupati-517501

