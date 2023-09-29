Tirupati: TTD plans to distribute 1 crore Bhagavadgita books to students

Tirupati : TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday said that TTD would soon publish one crore easy to read version of Sri Bhagavadgita in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi for distribution among students in both Telugu states as part of propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Participating as chief guest in swearing in ceremony of Chairman of Chennai Local Advisory Committee A J Shekar Reddy in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at TTD information centre, the TTD Chairman said that following the advice of pontiffs and acharyas, TTD plans to undertake massive Dharmic campaign with revival of programmes like Kalyanamastu and Srivari Kalyanotsavams.

He said the TTD Board has initiated among youth Govinda Koti writings, devotee safety measures in leopard threat route of Alipiri footpath including provision of fencing and hand sticks.

Shekar Reddy said the Chennai Srivari temple will be expanded over 11 grounds from existing 5.5 grounds with donors’ contribution of Rs 19 crore.

Among others Kalyana Mandapam will be built over in 1.5-acre at Rayapetah in Chennai, Srinivasa Kalyanam in Kanyakumari, Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore, Srivari temple at Vellore. TTD Board members Dr Shankar, ex-board member Kumaraguru and Deputy EO Vijaykumar were present. Earlier, the TTD Chairman was given a grand reception at the Srivari temple and later he inspected the location for development and also had darshan of Sri Padmavati temple.

Meanwhile Ravichandran representing the True value home Co handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore for development of Chennai Srivari temple.