Tirupati: TTD to take up gold lacing of Govindaraja Swamy Vimana

Tirupati: TTD Executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said the TTD decided to take up the gold lacing of the copper plates of Vimana (structure over the Garbhagriha, inner sanctum) of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple.

The gold coating work will begin on September 14 and will be completed by May next year (2022), EO said adding that 100 kgs gold costing Rs 32 crore which is in TTD treasury will be used for the gold coating of the temple Vimanam.

Speaking at a review meeting held at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Saturday with Tirumala pontiffs, Vaikhanasa Agama Advisors, officials and Archakas, the TTD EO directed the engineering officials to ensure the devotees to have comfortable darshan and daily rituals at Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple should not be disturbed during the event Balalaya which will be set up before commencing the gold coating.

Earlier the Tirumala pontiffs, Agama Advisors, Chief Archaka and officials gave suggestions on the gold lacing of the Vimana. The EO also inspected the sub-temples located in the sprawling temple complex and directed the officials to beautify the Addala Mahal in the temple as part of development works.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, chief Archaka AP Srinivasa Dikshithulu, JEO Sada Bhargavi, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, FA and CAO O Balaji, Vaikhanasa Agama Advisor Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Special grade DyEO Rajendrudu and others were present