Tirupati: Two arrested for stealing cash from ATM

Tirupati: Police arrested two persons involved in the ATM robbery in Chandragiri and recovered a cash 5,38,000 and a vehicle worth Rs 11,97,000.

Speaking to the mediapersons here on Tuesday, Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu said that police were able to arrest the two accused within 4 days of the robbery at the the ATM located in Kosuru Complex in Chandragiri town. Accused (A1) Suresh Babu is working as a custodian in a private security agency Securevalue India Limited and was engaged by the State Bank of India for refilling cash in ATM.

Suresh Babu in a pre-planned move left the ATM unlocked and later on August 31 along with his friend Chandarla Manoj Kumar went to the ATM in Chandragiri and took away cash of Rs 2,53,500.

Police are searching for (A3) Budala Manoj Kumar who is still at large.ASPs Venkatrao, Ravi Manoharachari, DSPs Narasingappa, Ramana Kumar, CIs Ramaiah and Sheshagiri were present.