Tirupati Urban Police pays rich tributes to martyrs on police commemoration Day

Police commemoration day was observed by the Tirupati Urban District Police on Wednesday, October 21, here at armed reserve police grounds. In this connection Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy and Government whip CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy paid rich tributes to police martyrs. Earlier, armed reserve guards downed their guns as honorary and saluted police martyrs memorial stone. SP Ramesh Reddy paid floral tributes to police heroes. Addressing the police personnel SP said that police are sacrificing their lives for the country and people's protection.

To maintain the law and order in the society police personnel lost their lives in many incidents for the last five decades. Even now police have been working round clock since day 1 of covid-19 out break to prevent virus spread among the people, in the sequence more than 450 police personnel affected by the deadly disease covid-19. And most of them recovered and again worked for peoples safety, SP Ramesh Reddy added. He recollected the 1959 CRPF Jawans sacrifice for country protection and said that the Government has been conducting the police commemoration day every year October 21st as remembering these martyrs' sacrifices.

SP applauded the police officers and constables commendable services during the discharging duties. He assured to improve the police welfare activities in Tirupati urban district. In the police commemoration day celebrations East DSP Murali Krishan, Special Branch DSP Gangaiah, West DSP Narasappa , AR DSP NandaKishore and CIS SivaPrasad Reddy (east), Devemdrakumar CI (Alipiri), Sudhakar Reddy CI (Thiruchanuru) and others were also present.

