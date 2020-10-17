Tirupati: Vishnu Nivasam Covid care centre to be closed from today

Tirupati: District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has directed the officials to close TTD's Vishnu Nivasam and Govindaraja Choultries, which were being used as Covid care centres, in view of drop in Covid cases. In a review meeting held at TUDA office here on Saturday, he asked them to stop Covid admissions in Vishnu Nivasam from Sunday. It has to be vacated within 10 days after the discharge of all inmates and hand it over back to TTD, he stated.



It may be noted that the Covid positive cases have drastically come down and many patients have been preferring home isolation in the district for the last 15 days due to which about 5,000 beds are lying vacant in different government and private hospitals and Covid care centres in the district. In view of this, it was decided to run only Sri Padmavati Nilayam and Srinivasam Covid care centres for now.

Accordingly, the Collector directed the officials to depute the staff working at Govindaraja choultries to other places where they are required. He also asked the Ruia hospital management to make use of the equipment which they got during Covid without any negligence.

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that teleconferences with home isolated patients and those in Covid care centres will be continued. He requested the Collector to allot lands for providing house sites to the middle-class people in TUDA limits. As house-site pattas for poor ready, the TUDA has been preparing layouts for middle-class people at affordable prices.

Earlier, TUDA Chairman felicitated corona warriors with certificates and mementoes. Lauding their services, he said that their efforts have yielded fruitful results and Padmavati Nilayam has earned fame for providing good services. TUDA vice-chairman S Harikrishna, secretary S Lakshmi, Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr Sreehari Rao, Dr Yugandhar, Dr Sreenivasa Rao, Dr P Ravi Raju, DLPRO Vijayasimha Reddy, G Raveendra and others participated.