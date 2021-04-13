Tirupati: Voters eagerly wait to vote for 'Fan' symbol

Tirupati: Despite facing heavy weights in his first ever byelection, the physiotherapist-turned-politician Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy has been very much confident of winning the election with a huge margin. He was not even considering the other party candidates and says that the competition is between the majority the party candidate got in 2019 and he is going to get now.

In an exclusive interview to The Hans India ahead of the bypoll slated for April 17, he said though it is his first election after switching over his profession to join politics, he is not having any fresh enthusiasm as he was associated with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the last 10 years.

"The people have been showing their love and affection towards the Chief Minister and his welfare schemes which is reflecting on me as well.

They have been receiving me well everywhere. They were eagerly waiting for April 17 to cast their vote to the favourite symbol 'Fan' and want to see my win with a thumping majority," said a confident Gurumoorthy. Explaining further, he said the YSRCP had won the confidence of all weaker sections in its two-year governance. They were seeing the CM as the leader who can safeguard their self-respect.

All their demands are being fulfilled by the CM who had taken a bold decision to set up 56 Corporations for the benefit of various sections. He said BJP has never cared for people's issues but always try to flare up religious sentiments.

They don't talk on the rising prices of essentials, fuel prices, VSP privatisation. They will not say why they have denied Special Category Status to AP and promised the same to Puducherry. After getting elected to the Parliament, he said he wants to focus his attention on pending issues, Airport, Railway station development, IIT, IISER, Mannavaram plant and Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line and try to complete them.