Tirupati: Youth urged to extend cooperation for G20 activities

Tirupati: As part of G20 University Connect initiative a lecture series ‘Engaging young minds’ was organised by SV University on Monday. It was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy who said that 850 million youth in the country could contribute their energies to the nation building by increasing their cooperation in the G20 activities, like health, education, women’s development, economic growth, concern for the society and empathy for the climate, all of which would lead to the establishment of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.

Ambassador Muktesh K Pardeshi, Special Secretary of G20 operations, Ministry of External Affairs, delivered the special lecture. He remarked that G20 was providing a platform for interaction between developed and emerging economies.

India as mother of democracies and member in the G20 is representing and voicing in favour of Global South Countries, known for developing economies. India as president of G20 is striving hard to achieve global security goals like promoting local handicrafts, preventing pandemic diseases, obtaining cyber security and stable financial markets and bringing about peaceful democratisation in the world.

Prof A Subramanyam Raju, G20 University Connect coordinator from Pondicherry University, said in the recent past the world has passed through several pandemics. It provided India an opportunity to become a digital economy.

India while focussing on solar energy and biodiversity is doing a lot in reducing the Green Houses gases in the atmosphere. Prof G Jayachandra Reddy, G20 coordinator in the university, faculty, students, research scholars and media participated in the meeting. Students interacted with the Ambassador. SV University Registrar Prof OMd Hussain proposed the vote of thanks.