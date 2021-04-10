Tirupati: YSRCP MPs failed to protect AP interests

Tirupati: Accusing the YSRCP MPs of did nothing to press the Centre fulfill the assurances given in AP Reorganisation Act for the state development, TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu said the 28 YSRCP MPs are busy not in safeguarding state interests but in lobbying to bail out Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from the cases.

Speaking to media along with two other party MPs Galla Jayadev, Kanakamedal Ravindra and party nominee for Tirupati MP byelection here on Friday, Rammohan said that in the last 20 months after YSRCP came to power it was the TDP MPs who are valiantly fighting in Parliament and also outside to see the Centre implement the assurances as per the AP Reorganisation Act but not the YSRCP MPs.

Even CM Jagan also in his Delhi trips not took up the Special Category Status (SCS) with the Prime Minister seriously and not forcefully sought the Centre release the funds which AP is entitled to get for its development, he said while stressing on the Tirupati voters to elect TDP in the byelection to strengthen the party fight vigorously in the Parliament and outside, at national level to undo the injustice meted out to the state.

He further said defeating YSRCP was the need of hour to teach a lesson to the ruling party that totally ignored the state interests for self-interests of Jagan. The TDP leader said he found the support growing for TDP as party general secretary Nara Lokesh spearheading the campaign getting overwhelming response from the voters everywhere in the Parliament constituency.

Continuing his virulent attack, he alleged that the YSRCP MPs bowing to BJP even after the party assured special status to Puducherry, which is shameful. Lauding party nominee Panabaka Lakshmi, he said she had a rich experience as MP and also Union minister capable to take up the issues of the state with the Centre.