Transparent services to pilgrims possible with tech help: TTD

Tirumala: The IT initiatives taken up by TTD since 2021 has resulted in providing transparent services to pilgrims, stated TTD IT General Manager LM Sandeep Reddy.



Addressing the media conference held at Rambhagicha 2 Rest House in Tirumala as part of Navaratri Brahmotsavams festivities on Monday, the IT chief said a vehicle pass management system application has been designed recently for regulating vehicular movement and parking lots in Tirupati and Tirumala during the mega festival.

He said the Vahana Sevas were updated on social media and live streaming has been effectively facilitated for the benefit of global devotees. With the slogan, One institution, one website, one mobile,’ the TTD has changed its website name as https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in and at present all the services have been faster with over 96 per cent accuracy rate with adaptation to cloud platform.

He said the exclusive apps for darshan, laddus, accommodation, lockers, Srivari Seva, online lucky dip, student management app in TTD educational institutions, hospital management app etc have been yielding fruitful results. He said even the recent allotment of house sites to TTD employees has been successfully carried out through a separate app in a transparent manner.

The IT GM said online booking for Arjita Sevas in 60 local and TTD taken over temples will soon be introduced akin to Tirumala.

PRO Dr T Ravi, APRO P Neelima, IT managers Nadamuni and Nagaraja Reddy were also present.