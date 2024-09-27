TS Governor offers prayers to Lord Balaji

Tirumala: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday. He also participated in the Archana Seva in the early hours of the day. TTD officials gave a warm welcome to the Governor and offered vedasirvachanam, Prasadm, Sesha Vastram at Ranganayakula Mandapam to him.