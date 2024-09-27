  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TS Governor offers prayers to Lord Balaji

TS Governor offers prayers to Lord Balaji
x
Highlights

Tirumala: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday. He also...

Tirumala: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday. He also participated in the Archana Seva in the early hours of the day. TTD officials gave a warm welcome to the Governor and offered vedasirvachanam, Prasadm, Sesha Vastram at Ranganayakula Mandapam to him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick