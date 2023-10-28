TTD alerts devotees over movement of leopard at Alipiri walkway again

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has issued a statement informing devotees about the recent sightings of leopards and bears on the Alipiri-Tirumala walkway. It was recorded on camera between the 24th and 27th of this month that a leopard and a bear were roaming in the area near the Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple.

In light of this, the TTD has advised devotees to walk in groups on the walkway. Special operations have been carried out in the past to capture leopards in response to a series of attacks.

The TTD has stated that the safety of devotees is their top priority and they are taking necessary measures to ensure it. "The installation of fencing on the walkway is also being considered, and an expert committee has already conducted a survey in the area," TTD said.





The Tirumala temple will remain closed today due to partial lunar eclipse. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam said that the doors of the temple will be kept closed for about 8 hours.

On 29th of this month, there will be a partial lunar eclipse between 1.05 am and 2.22 am. It is customary to close the doors 6 hours before the time of eclipse. In this context, the doors of the temple will be closed on 28th at 7.05 pm.







