TTD cautions devotees against approaching touts for tickets

Tirumala: TTD once again appeals to its devotees not to approach middlemen for booking darshan tickets online.

TTD vigilance department and the AP CID police department are actively investigating the malpractice, irregularities and corruption in the administration of TTD in the last five years.

In a recent verification, it was noticed that 14,449 suspected SRIVANI transactions were carried out by 545 users. TTD has blocked and forwarded a message to them. Some users have booked as high as 225 SRIVANI tickets. The TTD vigilance has been verifying the identities of these suspects whenever they come for Darshan.

The TTD vigilance has also been identifying pilgrims coming for darshan with fake IDs in darshan, sevas and accommodation booking. Hence, TTD appeals to the pilgrims not to approach the middlemen but book darshan tickets through online or current booking. TTD will take criminal action on those indulging in fraudulent activities.