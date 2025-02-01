TTD chairman inspects four Mada streets

Live
Just In
TTD chairman BR Naidu along with TTD EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and in-charge CVSO Manikantha Chandolu inspected on Friday the arrangements being made along the four Mada streets of Tirumala in connection with Ratha Saptami on February 4.
Tirumala: TTD chairman BR Naidu along with TTD EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and in-charge CVSO Manikantha Chandolu inspected on Friday the arrangements being made along the four Mada streets of Tirumala in connection with Ratha Saptami on February 4.
As a part of it, they verified entry, exit and emergency gates arranged for the sake of devotees in the galleries and other arrangements were examined.
The authorities have been advised to issue announcements to the devotees in the galleries from time to time through the public address system.
After entering the gallery, the devotees were asked to regularly provide the necessary facilities such as food, drinking water, buttermilk, etc.,
In view of the past experience, it is suggested that steps should be taken to ensure that the devotees can view the Srivari Vahana services conveniently.
TTD board members, including J Nehru, M S Raju, Panabaka Lakshmi, Bhanuprakash Reddy, Sri Ananda Sai, Shanta Ram, N Sadasiva Rao, Naresh, Narsi Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, CE Satyanarayana and others were present.