TTD chief reaffirms commitment to preserve, promote Vedas

Tirupati: The TTD is committed to preserve and promote the Vedas as part of its Sanathana Hindu Dharma propagation in a big way, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

The TTD chairman on Sunday participated in the Poornahuti ceremony, marking the conclusion of the five-day Sri Srinivasa Panchahnika Chaturveda Havanam at Sri Datta Peetham, Mysore. The event was conducted by TTD's SV Higher Vedic Studies Institute on the appeal from the pontiff of the Datta Peetham, Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Swamy seeking the health and prosperity for the humanity overcoming all natural calamities.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy dwelling at length on the TTD's measures to protect and promote Vedas, said the TTD ensured Vedaparayanam (chanting of Vedas) daily at all its temples and also lending support for daily chanting of Vedas at all important temples by taking up appointment of more and more Vedic pundits. "The protection of Vedas is everyone's responsibility for handing over the treasure of knowledge and a rich heritage (of Vedas) to the future generation and also for safeguarding Hindu Dharma," he added.

The TTD provided a cow and calf to 100 temples in five States, under its `Gudiko Gomatha' scheme, introduced 18 months back and is ready to provide them if any temple desires as part of promoting our traditional worship of Gomatha, he said adding that the TTD also launched offering of Naivedyam to the Lord at Tirumala temple with the prasadams prepared based on natural farming and through cow products.

Further, he said the TTD also took up construction of temples in all important places in the country, as part of Hindu Dharma pracharam, citing the TTD temple coming up in Jammu where recently Bhumi Puja was performed for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Datta Peetham seer Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Swamy lauded the TTD for taking up programmes on a large-scale for promotion of Hindu Dharma.

The Swamiji blessed Y V Subba Reddy and his spouse, felicitated them and presented a memento.