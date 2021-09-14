TTD chief Y V Subba Reddy launches sale of Agarbattis

Tirupati: TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy launched the TTD Agarbatti sale which will be on a no-loss no-profit basis, here on Monday.

At a glittering function held at TTD Goshala where the manufacturing unit is located, the duo in the presence of city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Sullurpet MLA Sanjeevaiah released the 7 brands of Agarbattis, the sales of which commenced on Monday at Tirumala and Tirupati.

Thereafter they signed the pact with YSR Horticultural University for extending dry flower technology to TTD for production of various decorative items from the used flowers from TTD temples.

Speaking on the occasion TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that after an elaborate process of scrutiny, the TTD tied up with the Bengaluru-based M/s Darshan International Company to set up the machinery at its own cost and freely manufacture Agarbattis as their service to Lord Sri Venkateswara.

To begin with, he said 10 machines were installed with a capacity to produce daily 3.5 lakh incense sticks of seven brands which will be made available to devotees at Tirumala and Tirupati.

Reddy said women will be trained at the Citrus Research Station here at Agriculture University with TTD funding of Rs 83 lakh (for equipment and training) for production of decorative items including attractive images of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi, key chain, paper weight, calendar etc. which will be available to devotees soon.

YSR Horticultural University Registrar Dr Gopal, TTD Dy EO (general) Ramana Prasad signed the MoU which the TTD chairman and Vice-Chancellor Dr T Janakiram exchanged with each other.

On the occasion, the TTD chairman also unveiled the TTD's monthly Sapthagiri magazine with added attractions including scholarly articles, resuming the publication in six languages which was suspended for five months.

The Sapthagiri magazine started publication in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, English, Hindi and Sanskrit.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University Vice-Chancellor Dr Padmanabha Reddy, Gosala Director Dr Harnath Reddy, Darshan International Proprietors Srinivas, Ashok, Harsha and the TTD officials were present.