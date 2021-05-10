TTD commences Nakshatra Maha Yagam for wellbeing of humanity

Tirumala: The spiritual crusade of TTD for the wellbeing of humanity and protection from pandemic Covid reached a new high on Sunday with the beginning of Nakshatra Maha Yagam at the Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala.

Dharmagiri Veda Vijnan Peetham Principal K S S Avadhani said as part of the Maha Yagam, the Shrouta yagas of purvangabhutas is being performed first on May 9-11.

Speaking on the occasion, Avadhani said the Maha yagam performed for the wellbeing of global humanity will last till June 15. From May 12 onwards, the Shrouta yagas of all devatas of 28 nakshatras from Kruthika naksatram to Bharani Naksatram and Abhijeet nakshatram will be performed.

Thereafter Shrouta yagas will also be performed for Chandra, Ahoratramulu, Usha Kala, and Naksatra samanyamu, Surya Bhagvan, Aditi and Vishnu etc.

Legends say that since every person is born in any of 27 nakshatram in the world, the yagas will protect every one of them. The yagas commenced on Vaisakha Shudda Padhyam day (today) during the confluence of Rohini and Kritika nakshatram.

Avadhani appealed to devotees to beget the divine fruits of the yagas by witnessing the sacred rituals live telecast on SVBC.