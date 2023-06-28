TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy all praise for Children's Heart Centre

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Childrens' Heart Centre (SPCHC) is fast emerging as the best children's hospital in the country, says TTD Executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

The EO was inspecting the ongoing works of the permanent hospital building being built at Alipiri on Tuesday. He went round the TB and Lung Diseases unit of Ruia hospital and advised the officials concerned to shift it to a new building so as to complete the SPCHC works early. He directed the TTD officials to identify the land and construct a new building for the purpose.

The EO said the new hospital will be inaugurated by December. He said the SPCHC has found a place among the best hospitals around the globe. So far, 1,450 heart surgeries to children and four successful heart transplants under Jeevan Daan programme were performed successfully at the hospital.

In the new building, neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, urology and other super specialty services besides cardiovascular services will be made available for the children. It may be recalled that the children’s heart centre set up temporarily at TTD’s BIRRD hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in October 2021. The idea was to perform heart surgeries to children free of cost under SV Pranadaana Trust to lessen the burden on parents having children with congenital heart diseases to get the surgeries at cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. The government wanted to provide the facility in the state itself with the help of the TTD.