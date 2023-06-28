Live
- Penal interest on ministries for payment delay
- Short covering in banking, fin stocks halts 3-session decline
- CCL Products becomes $1-billion company now
- Odisha train accident : Only 22 claims under IRCTC insurance
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th June 2023
- A non-film critic’s critique : Adipurush - A minefield of misadventures
- Cracks show up in Putin’s hold
- Indian IT companies should focus on fair hiring
- Hyderabad: A rare spectacle in the sky
- Hyderabad: DGP chairs police training arrangements meet in city
TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy all praise for Children's Heart Centre
Reviews ongoing works of new building at Alipiri
Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Childrens' Heart Centre (SPCHC) is fast emerging as the best children's hospital in the country, says TTD Executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.
The EO was inspecting the ongoing works of the permanent hospital building being built at Alipiri on Tuesday. He went round the TB and Lung Diseases unit of Ruia hospital and advised the officials concerned to shift it to a new building so as to complete the SPCHC works early. He directed the TTD officials to identify the land and construct a new building for the purpose.
The EO said the new hospital will be inaugurated by December. He said the SPCHC has found a place among the best hospitals around the globe. So far, 1,450 heart surgeries to children and four successful heart transplants under Jeevan Daan programme were performed successfully at the hospital.
In the new building, neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, urology and other super specialty services besides cardiovascular services will be made available for the children. It may be recalled that the children’s heart centre set up temporarily at TTD’s BIRRD hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in October 2021. The idea was to perform heart surgeries to children free of cost under SV Pranadaana Trust to lessen the burden on parents having children with congenital heart diseases to get the surgeries at cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. The government wanted to provide the facility in the state itself with the help of the TTD.