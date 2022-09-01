TTD EO seeks completion of Srinivasa Sethu works by Dec

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Thursday directed officials to complete Srinivasa Sethu, the elevated corridor works in the city by December, this year. The EO held a meeting with TTD staff, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) floated by the government for the execution of 'Smart city' project works including Srinivasa Sethu, to review the progress of elevated corridor works which is delayed due to various reasons and the steps to be taken up for accelerating the works.

The EO instructed that all out efforts should be made to complete the approach road works from Karakambadi Road to Leela Mahal Circle by September while the another approach road between Renigunta road and Ramanuja circle linking with the elevated corridor by November this year. The remaining works should be completed by December to bring the much awaited much useful flyover into operation from the new year.

The TTD on its part, EO assured to deposit its pending share of funds for the project without further delay to achieve the completion of works by December this year.

TTD senior officials including Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao should review the works once in a week with Municipal, Smart City and AFCON, the engineering firm executing the multi-crore flyover, officials, he said informing that he would hold another review meeting by end of September on the Sethu works progress.

It is pertinent to note that the works which began in 2019 was scheduled to be completed in two years was rescheduled to March 2022 but was delayed for various reasons including the pandemic Covid and the TTD, the major funding agency, delaying the payment of its share.

As per the agreement between TTD and TSCCL, TTD agreed to bear two-thirds of the project cost while the remaining i.e. one-third of the total cost of flyover by TSCCL and state government, which was already paid.

Sources said TTD had so far paid Rs 199 crore and still to pay Rs 200 crore for the project.

It is needless to say that the delay in the project works prolonged the difficulties, the people of the city are facing as the works of flyover, meandering through the busy and crowded areas, stifling free flow of vehicular traffic and public movement and also blocking drains in some localities, naturally evoked resentment from the aggrieved pressing the authorities for speedy completion.

Against the backdrop, the EO assurance to expedite TTD payment brought a sigh of relief among the people and also officials. Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, TTD officials including Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO) Balaji, Superintendent Engineer Jagdeeswar Reddy, Municipal Corporation Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Smart City General Manager Chandramouli, AFCON manager Rangaswamy and others were present.