TTD, Jio ink MoU for technical services

Tirumala: The TTD signed an MoU with Jio on Friday for technical support to provide all TTD services under one app.

The MoU was signed at Annamaiah Bhavan by Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and Jio representative Anish in the presence of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and the EO KS Jawahar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD chairman said during Covid situation, the TTD servers faced technical snags when lakhs of devotees attempted at a time for online booking. Then Jio came for TTD support and facilitated issue of Srivari darshan tickets without any hassle to devotees.

Last month also Jio resolved online server issues by using cloud technology. Thereafter Jio came forward to prepare a single app for all TTD services and sevas. This app facilitates online booking of accommodation, darshan etc and the new app shall be launched on Vaikunta Ekadasi day upon their request.

He said since the last five years, TCS has also been providing free technical support to the TTD IT wing. With Jio joining the team, enhanced IT services shall be provided to devotees, he expressed.

TTD trust board member Pokala Shok Kumar, Jio representatives BC Singh, Amar, Duggar, K Bharati, TTD IT wing in-charge Sesha Reddy and CIO Sandeep were present.