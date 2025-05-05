TTD Kalyana Vedika, a boon for parents

Tirumala: With the increasing financial burden and extensive arrangements associated with marriages, the TTD’s Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala has become a boon for parents seeking to conduct their children’s weddings.

Located on Papavinasanam Road, on the Holi Hills, the Kalyana Vedika provides free facilities for conducting marriages. This free service, combined with the sanctity of Tirumala and the presence of the Tirumala Hills, attracts hundreds of parents, who wish to have their children’s weddings in this holy place.

From April 25, 2016, to May 1, 2025, a total of 26,214 weddings have been held at the Kalyanavedika.

As part of this service, the TTD provides priest, marriage musical instruments, turmeric, vermilion, and bangles, free of charge, for the wedding.

The bride and groom are responsible for bringing other wedding accessories. The parents of the bride and groom must be present for the wedding. If they are unable to attend, they must submit supporting documentation.

Following the wedding, the groom, bride, and their parents (a total of six people) are permitted to have free darshan of Srivaru through queue line at ATC, via a special entry costing Rs 300. After darshan, these six individuals will each receive one laddu, free of charge, at laddu counters.

The TTD has provided an online facility for newlyweds to book a wedding venue slot for free weddings in Tirumala, starting from May 9, 2016.

To use this service, couples must log on to the TTD website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

The bride and groom must enter their parents’ details and upload their Aadhaar cards. For age verification, a proper certificate issued by a competent authority is required.

By uploading date and time of the marriage, prospective couples will receive an acknowledgment letter. The couple should bring this letter and arrive in Tirumala six hours before the scheduled time. Their details will be verified again by the staff at the Kalyana Vedika office before the marriage. This facility is exclusively for Hindus.

The bride must be 18 years old, and the groom must be 21 years old. Second marriages and love marriages are not performed here.

The State government has established a “Hindu Marriage Sub-Registrar’s Office” at Kalyana Vedika to facilitate marriage registration for the newlyweds.

For marriage registration, the couple should submit their age proof, residence proof, marriage photograph, wedding certificate, wedding hall receipt, and a certificate from the local MRO stating that they are unmarried, to the officials at Kalyana Vedika.

For further details, please contact 0877 - 2263433 during office hours on working days only.