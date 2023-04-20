TTD moots more mechanisation in luggage delivery

Tirumala: The luggage delivery system should be made pilgrim-friendly for the devotees trekking both footpaths, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Reviewing the free luggage transport for pilgrims who reach Tirumala on foot in his office here on Wednesday, the EO directed the officials concerned to do a survey on the functioning of luggage delivery counters at KKC and Supadham in Tirumala which are being operated through a computer app specially designed for this.

The EO directed the officials to increase the luggage delivery centres if required to avoid delay in delivering the luggage to the pilgrims and put an electronic display about the details of luggage, etc., for the convenience of the devotees.

Earlier, the vigilance officials explained the luggage deposit, transport and delivery mechanism through power point presentation.

The EO directed some changes and made some suggestions and asked the vigilance sleuths to come up with a detailed PP presentation next week.

CVSO Narasimha Kishore and others were present.