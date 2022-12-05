TTD officials present silk cloths at Srirangam temple

Tirupati: As part of the tradition,TTD on Sunday presented pattu vastrams to Sri Ranganatha Swami temple at Srirangam. Earlier, the Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner Marimuthu, Chief Archaka Sundar Bhattar traditionally welcomed TTD officials who thereafter went in a procession and presented

the Pattu vastrams. After Darshan, the temple officials presented Swami thirtha prasadam to TTD officials.

TTD has been following a tradition of maintaining spiritual links with the ancient Sri Vaishnava temple of Srirangam since 2006 to present Pattu vastrams on Tamil Karthika Ekadasi Day.

It is well known that on the occasion of Anivara Asthanam at Srivari temple, the vastrams are presented by Srirangam temple to Tirumala every year. Srivari temple Parupattedar Uma Maheswar Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile, TTD is organising the significant fete Chakra Thirtha Mukkoti on ­December 5 at Tirumala.