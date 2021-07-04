TTD plans installation of 2 MW rooftop solar systems for buildings

Amaravati: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has come forward to turn world renowned Tirumala temple into an eco-friendly and energy efficient pilgrim centre.

BEE, has given consent to AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) for providing technical and financial support for conducting large-scale Investment Grade Energy Audit (IGEA) in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and its allied temples and choultries.

The TTD has contemplated to adopt energy efficiency practices to enhance efficiency in energy use to achieve huge energy savings and reduce electricity bills. Out of total energy consumption of 68 MU per annum in TTD, around 30% of the consumption is being met from solar and wind power generation.

In a preliminary energy audit conducted by APSECM in the temples of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), it is observed that energy savings through replacement of existing 38,000 fans with super efficient fans with an investment of Rs 9.5 cr will achieve 5.02 MU energy savings per annum with monetary savings of Rs 4.5 crore per annum. Similarly, replacement of no star/single star ACs with 5 star ACs and installation of AC savers for existing 3 star/5 star ACs for all the existing 1608 air-conditioners with investment of Rs 8.4 crore is estimated to achieve energy savings of 3.09 MU and monetary savings of Rs 1.85 crore per annum, said officials.

During a webinar conducted between energy dept and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Specified Authority on Saturday night, TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy said that eco-friendly energy efficient and water management practices are prime areas of TTD.

He said the TTD has wind mill power plant with a capacity of 7.5 MW capable of generating 1 crore units with savings of Rs 5 crore per year and 10 MW solar power plant having capacity to generate 1.45 crore units per annum with savings of Rs 3 crore per annum. TTD is planning to go for 2 MW roof top solar system in all colleges/schools in Tirupati and TTD buildings in Tirumala.

Secretary Energy, Srikant Nagulapalli, thanked Director General/BEE, Abhay Bhakre and his team for their strong and continuous support in energy saving measures.