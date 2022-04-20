TTD plans to resume issuing of SSD tokens

Tirupati: TTD is contemplating to resume the issuing of Time Slotted Sarva Darshan Tokens (SSD) which was stopped due to unprecedented heavy rush of pilgrims, on April 12. As a preparatory exercise for resuming the issuing of tokens for free darshan a team of TTD officials led by chief engineer Nageswara Rao along with superintendent engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy inspected the SSD tokens issuing counters located at three places in Tirupati including Govindaraja Swamy Satralu, Srinivasam pilgrim complex and Bhudevi complex near Balaji Bus station, Alipiri, on Tuesday evening.

The chief engineer who inspected the counters, studied the required additional arrangements for pilgrims and also strengthening the queue to ensure orderly movement of pilgrims to avoid any jostling in the queue lines at the SSD tokens issuing counters at Bhudevi complex, Srinivasam complex and Govindaraja Swamy choultries.

It may be noted here that due to the sudden rush of pilgrims after the issuing of tokens started at Govindaraja Swamy choultries, after a gap of two days, a melee took place and several pilgrims were injured, leading to the TTD cancelling the issuing of tokens and allowing pilgrims directly to Tirumala without insisting on tokens on April 12. After the issuing of SSD tokens was stopped, pilgrims have to invariably wait 6 to 10 hours in the compartments in the queue complex at Tirumala for darshan while the SSD tokens enabled the pilgrims to get darshan in less than two hours after reporting at the queue complex at the time slot. The SSD also enabled the pilgrims to visit local temples.

IT wing chief Sesha Reddy and vigilance guard officer Manohar were among the officials who inspected the SSD counters.