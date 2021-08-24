TTD presents silk vastrams to Sri Mantralaya Raghavendra Swamy

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of 350th Aradhana Mahotsavams of Sadguru Sri Raghavendra Swamy, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy on Tuesday presented the silk vastrams on behalf of TTD.

After offering the silks, the Additional EO also received the blessings of the Pontiff of Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Mutt, Sri Subudendratheertha.



Meanwhile TTD has been offering the Vastrams since 2006. As Sri Raghavendra Swamy is believed to have born to his parents with the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and even known as Venkatanatha during his purvashram, the presentation of silk Vastrams to this ancient Institution of Sanatana Hindu Dharma assumes importance.