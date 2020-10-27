TTD releases Rs. 300 special entry darshan tickets for November

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has given good news to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara by releasing the November quota of Rs.300 / - special entry Darshan tickets for the convenience of the devotees. In view of this, TTD has asked devotees to book special entry tickets of Rs.300 / - in advance through online.

On the other hand, free time slot tokens are being issued at Bhudevi Complex counters in Tirupati for visiting the temple. Devotees are given tokens at the rate of 3 thousand per day from 5 am every day. Tokens will be given to those who arrive before the counters before the token quota is completed, which will be issued one day in advance of the Srivari Darshan and who have received tokens will have to go for darshan on the very next day. The devotees who have received these free display tokens will be allowed to check-in at the Alipiri checkpoint.

Many special festivities will be held in Tirumala in the month of November in view of Diwali on November 14, Nagula Chavithi on November 18 Tirumala Srivari Pushpayaga Mahotsavam on November 21, Smartha Ekadashi on November 25, Madhva Ekadashi, Kshirabadi Dwadrishi, Chaturmasa Vrata Samapti, Chakratirtha Mukkoti on November 26, Kaishika Dwadashi on November 27, Karthika Deepam, Thirumangai Alwar Shathumora on November 29 respectively.