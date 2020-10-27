TTD resumes offline Sarvadarshan tokens

Tirupati: TTD resumed the issuance of offline Sarvadarshan tokens, which will be 3,000 daily, here on Monday. It may be recalled that TTD, citing rapid increase of corona cases in the city, stopped issuing of the offline tokens for free darshan, in September first week while continued issue of the darshan tickets on payment basis, including Rs 300 special entry tickets, Rs 1,000 Kalyanotsavam tickets, VIP break darshan and also Srivani Trust donation linked break darshan tickets for the sake of devotees.

The 3,000 offline tokens will be issued across the counters set up in Bhudevi complex located in Balaji RTC bus stand near Alipiri, from 5 am to 3 pm or till the tickets are exhausted.

The demands from many organisations seeking resumption of Sarvadarshan tokens coupled with declining Covid-19 cases in the city saw the TTD ultimately recommencing the free darshan tokens for common pilgrims.

However, the leaders, including Congress AICC member K Pramila, district INTUC honrary president P Navin Kumar Reddy and Tirumala Tirupati Samrakshana Samithi (TTSS) Viswanath who welcomed the resumption of issuing of free darshan token, sought TTD to issue the Sarvadarshan tokens online like the special entry and other payment-based darshan tickets for the convenience of pilgrims and also wanted it to increase the number of tokens by 3,000 so as to see 50 per cent of the tickets issued daily should be Sarvardarshan for the sake of common pilgrims.