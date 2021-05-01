TTD starts Naivedyam with organic farm products

Tirumala: TTD commenced preparation of Srivari Naivedyam from organic products like rice vegetables, jaggery, desi cow ghee and pulses, said TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Saturday.

Speaking to media later, the TTD chairman said TTD had revived the 100-year-old practice and glory of the Srivari temple of preparing naivedyam with organic produce on Saturday.

He said devotees who tasted the Anna Prasadam on Saturday appreciated the change in the rich taste and TTD has resolved to continue the use of organic farm products on a permanent basis in preparations of Srivari Anna Prasadams.

Subba Reddy said similarly, organic Bengal gram and jaggery were used in the TTD potu (Srivari kitchen) to prepare Srivari Laddu naivedyam.

He said officials were directed to interact with farmers practising organic farming in the country and to procure organic products directly from them.

TTD additional EO A V Dharma Reddy and TTD Board members Shiva Kumar, Shekar Reddy and Dr Nishita were present.