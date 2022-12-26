TTD suspends break darshans tomorrow amid Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam

Amid Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be organised at Tirumala temple on Tuesday. On that day from 6-10 am the priests will perform the temple purification program at Anandanilayam, Bangaru Vakikili, temples inside tirumala, temple premises, potu, walls, roof, puja materials etc with water.



At this time the moolavirattu is covered with cloth and holy water mixed with turmeric. The cloth covering Swami's Moolavirattu is removed followed by performing of pooja and offering programs. Later, the devotees are allowed to have Sarva Darshan. Meanwhile, VIP break darshans were cancelled on Tuesday. TTD said it will not accept letters of recommendation on Monday.



On the other hand, the devotees rush increased in Tirumala who are waiting 14 queue compartments. The TTD said that it will take 24 hours for those without Sarva Darshan tokens and 3 hours for special entrance darshan.