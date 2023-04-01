Tirupati: TTD to bring out more Ayurvedic products

As part of efforts to promote the Indian traditional mediçinal system Ayurveda, TTD has constructed new pharmacy building besides renovating the old ones to bring out more and more Ayurvedic products for the public, said TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy. Speaking to the media after inaugurating the new pharmacy building in Sri Srinivasa Ayurvedic Pharmacy at Narasingapuram village along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Friday, the chairman said in 1990 TTD established Ayurvedic pharmacy in a sprawling 14.75acre land in village, 15 km from Tirupati





"Initially, only 10 preparations were produced from this pharmacy which has now enhanced to 80, expanding the production of Ayurvedic medicines in a big way," Subba Reddy said adding that TTD constructed a new pharmacy building and renovated old ones at a cost of Rs 3.90 crore to increase the products further. "Henceforth, Rs 5 crore worth products will be manufactured every year as against the Rs 1.5 crore products now. We are now in a position to supply Ayur medicines to Ayush pharmacies in AP apart from meeting TTD requirements," he explained.





Very soon a drug testing lab will also be set up and TTD is contemplating of bringing the Ayur products to the public, he said, adding that, they were gearing up to manufacture 314 more products in future. Joint executive officer for health and education Sada Bhargavi, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, Ayurvedic College principal Dr Murali Krishna, medical superintendent Dr Renu Dixit, pharmacy chief Dr Narappa Reddy and others were also present.











