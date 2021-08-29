TTD to lease out Kalyana Mandapams in 2 Telugu States

Tirupati: The TTD has decided to lease out all its 177 Kalyana Mandapams located in both Telugu States.

The TTD a few days back declared its proposal to lease out its Kalyana Mandapams first beginning with the 14 Kalyana Mandapams in Chittoor district a few days back, and now all the Kalyana Mandapams in AP and TS to the like-minded Hindu religious organisations, mutts, trusts or persons. The lease period will be for five years.

According to sources, the TTD opted the leasing out of its Kalyana Mandapams as they turned uneconomical particularly those located in mandal headquarters and in rural areas to avoid the burden of their maintenance and also in an effort to make them viable by involving private partners in the maintenance of its Kalyana Mandapams.

Interested Hindu religious organisations, mutts, temples and persons (Hindus) can send their proposals through www.tender.apeprocurement. gov.in from 11 am on September 1 till 5 pm on September 30.

More details can be had over phone number 0877-2264174 or 2264175 during office hours.