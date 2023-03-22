  • Menu
TTD to organise Ugadi festivities at Mahati today

Tirumala temple illuminated on the eve of Ugadi on Tuesday

Highlights

Tirupati: The TTD will organise Sri Shobhakrut Nama Samvastsara Telugu Ugadi festivities in Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on March 22.

The programme will commence with Mangala Dhwani at 9.30 am followed by Veda Parayanam by Pundits. National Sanskrit varsity Professor and Agama advisor for TTD Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya will render Panchanga Shravanam.

This will be followed by Asta Avadhanam, a famous a linguistic literary technique which is unique to Telugus by renowned Telugu scholar Dr Amudala Murali of Tirupati.

Later, cultural programmes, traditional fancy dress event with the children of TTD employees and distribution of Ugadi Pacchadi will be organised.

