TTD to release Arjita seva ticket Nov quota on Aug 21 & 22

Tirumala: For the convenience of devotees, TTD is releasing the quota of Tirumala Srivari Arjita seva and darshan tickets for the month of November as follows.

Registration for Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Ashtadalapapadamaradhana sevas for the month of November will be from 10 am on August 19 to 10 am on August 21. Devotees who have got tickets in lucky dip have to pay the money and confirm them after receipt of the message confirming the ticket. Kalyanotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva, Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets release will be at 10 am on August 22 while the virtual seva tickets on at 3 pm on August 22. Angapradakshinam tokens will be released on August 23 at 10 an and Srivani Trust Break Darshan tickets will be released on August 23 11 am.

Quota of darshan tokens for senior citizens and disabled will be released at 3 pm on August 23.

Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of Rs 300 will be released at 10 am on August 24.

Booking of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati will be opened at 10 am on August 25.

Devotees are requested to follow the instruction and book darshan tickets online only on the TTD official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in website.