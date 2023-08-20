Live
- Why Misery?
- Six Kid-Friendly Places in USA that Inspire Young Minds
- Sleep Wellness: The Science of Restful Nights and Energized Days
- Social Consciousness: Evil, Too, Is a Manifestation of God
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 20August, 2023
- India, Kazakhstan have felt a natural affinity and bond with each other
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 20 August, 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly kills wife in West Godavari district
- Hans lensman Shyam Kumar bags State 1st prize
- Jangaon and Station Ghanpur segments: Tough times for sitting MLAs
Just In
TTD to release Arjita seva ticket Nov quota on Aug 21 & 22
Special Entry Darshan tickets of Rs 300 will be released at 10 am on Aug 24
Tirumala: For the convenience of devotees, TTD is releasing the quota of Tirumala Srivari Arjita seva and darshan tickets for the month of November as follows.
Registration for Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Ashtadalapapadamaradhana sevas for the month of November will be from 10 am on August 19 to 10 am on August 21. Devotees who have got tickets in lucky dip have to pay the money and confirm them after receipt of the message confirming the ticket. Kalyanotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva, Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets release will be at 10 am on August 22 while the virtual seva tickets on at 3 pm on August 22. Angapradakshinam tokens will be released on August 23 at 10 an and Srivani Trust Break Darshan tickets will be released on August 23 11 am.
Quota of darshan tokens for senior citizens and disabled will be released at 3 pm on August 23.
Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of Rs 300 will be released at 10 am on August 24.
Booking of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati will be opened at 10 am on August 25.
Devotees are requested to follow the instruction and book darshan tickets online only on the TTD official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in website.