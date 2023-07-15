TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for October on July 18

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced that it would start the electronic dip registrations for Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of October on July 18 at 10 am. Devotees are advised to book tickets from TTD official website offered at the Tirumala temple.

It is also advised to devotees to visit the official TTD website or contact the TTD helpline for detailed information on ticket availability, booking procedures, and other necessary guidelines.

Also, the TTD announced that it would release the Arjitha Seva tickets quota for the services like Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra Deepalankarana seva for the month of October on July 21 followed by release of Angaprasakshina token for the month of October on July 24.

Meanwhile, the influx of devotees continues ans are waiting in 23 compartments for token-free Sarvadarshan. The visit to Srivari Sarvadarshan currently would take around 12 hours.

On Thursday, a total of 71,472 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers. It is learned that temple has received a sum of Rs 3.77 crores.