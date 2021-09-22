TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for October from tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Temple officials said that special darshan tickets for Tirumala Srivari Darshan will be released online from tomorrow. TTD officials will make available special darshan tickets of Rs 300 to devotees for the month of October. Officials said the issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens will be stopped in Tirupati from tomorrow. The tokens will be released online from the 24th of this month, TTD officials said in a statement.



TTD launched the process of issuing Sarva darshan tokens after 5 months. However, the Sarva Darshan tokens were issued experimentally only to the people of the Chittoor district. Devotees from other parts of the country were disappointed with the decision. The devotees from the Chittoor district were given two thousand tokens a day. At present this number has been increased to 8000 giving them access to the devotees of all regions.

TTD is gradually increasing the number of tokens as covid cases decline. Sarva darshan tokens are also being made available online.