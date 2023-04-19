TTD to release various sevas from April 20

Tirumala: The on-line quota of various Arjitha Seva tickets for darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, including the sevas which are issued through electronic dip, Anga Pradakshinam and virtual sevas will be released on different dates from April 20 to 25.

Accordingly, the online registration for the Arjitha Seva tickets for July month, which will be issued by electronic dip system, will start from 10 am on April 20 and close at 10 am on April 22 After the registration, the ticket allotment process commences from 12 noon onwards and the seva tickets for darshan will be allotted through electronic dip system.

The online quota of Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets, including Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara seva for the month of July will be available for booking on April 20 from 11.30 am onwards while the SRIVANI Trust tickets at 3 pm onwards on the same day.

The Anga Pradakshinam tokens for the month of July will be released for booking on April 21 by 10 am onwards while the booking of privileged darshan for physically-challenged will be on the same day at 3 pm. The online seva (virtual participation) and connected darshan slots quota for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas of Srivari temple, for the months of May and June 2023 will be released on April 24 at 10 am and 3 pm respectively.

The online quota of SED (Rs 300 special entry darshan) tickets for the month of May will be released on April 25 at 10 am. The online quota of accommodation at Tirumala will be released at 10 am on April 26 and for accommodation in Tirupati will be at 10 am on April 27. The devotees are requested to make note of the details of the release of the tickets online for advance booking and also accommodation online, for planned pilgrimage for a hassle free darshan and stay.