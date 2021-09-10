TTD to resume rooms allotment to pilgrims in Vishnu Nivasam

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to begin allotment of rooms to pilgrims in its massive Vishnu Nivasam pilgrim complex from September 11. After the second wave of Covid turned severe in the district, TTD at the request of District Collect handed over the pilgrims complex to district administration for running a Covid Care Centre (CCC) to cope with the increasing number of Covid cases. After the substantial decline in Covid cases, the CCC was disbanded and the complex was handed back to TTD.

Ahead of the resumption of rooms allotment in the pilgrim complex near Railway station, TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Sada Bhargavi inspected the complex on Thursday for providing required instructions to the staff to keep the reception centres and rooms ready for pilgrims' accommodation which again start from Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO directed the engineering officials to keep signboards at every floor near the lifts about rooms and also details of local temples for the pilgrims to visit and to enhance the external ambience of Vishnu Nivasam. TTD is already operating buses for local temples from Srinivasam pilgrim complex for the sake of devotees who desires to visit local temples also during their pilgrimage to Tirumala.

She also directed the IT officials to allocate 50 per cent of rooms for online booking to devotees at Vishnu Nivasam and 50 per cent for offline allotments from Saturday onwards. The JEO also visited the 2&3 choultries behind the railway station and directed the officials to keep the premises clean and hygienic. Executive engineers Krishna Reddy, Sumati, Deputy Executive Engineer Jogaiah, SMO Dr Kusuma, AEO Sitamahalakshmi were also present.