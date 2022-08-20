TTD's goal is to promote Go Puja at every temple, home, says Subba Reddy

Tirupati: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Friday that it was the objective of the TTD to promote Go Puja at every home of Hindus and at all the temples in the country. On the occasion of Krishnashtami, Subba Reddy performed pujas at Saptha Gopradakshina Mandir at Alipiri and also participated in the Gokulashtami celebrations and Go Puja Mahotsavam held at TTD Gosamrakshana Sala.

At the Gosamrakshana Sala, he was welcomed by the Bhajan teams amidst rendering of Sankeetans, Kolatas and flute teams. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD chairman said to achieve its goal, the TTD has been contemplating to extend financial assistance to needy temples as well. Subba Reddy had darshan of Sri Venugopal Swami after feeding the elephants at the venue and proceeded to Go Mandir where he presented new garments and garlands to a pair of cow and calf after performing puja to them and gave them fodder and grass.

Addressing the students later he exhorted them to study well and achieve greater heights. Reddy said as part of the Gudiko Mata programme, cow and calf pairs have been presented to nearly 200 temples in the country. The TTD is keen to provide Gomata and calf to any temple or institution that came forward with good intentions and necessary infrastructure.

Among others, he said the TTD had promoted Sapta Go Pradakshina mandir at Alipiri and also launched Navneet Seva besides the presentation of cows and bullocks to organic farmers to highlight the significance of protection of Gomata. The TTD has been buying organic products from organic farmers directly. The TTD chief also participated in Sri Venkateswara Divya Maha Mantra Yagam Purnahuti programme being held at the Gosamrakshana Sala.

He also released Sri Venkateshwara Divya Maha Mantra Japam books. After the puja of Sri Venugopala Swami, he fed fodder to Gomatas. The Vedic pandits blessed Subba Reddy with Veda Ahirvachanams.

TTD board members P Ashok Kumar, Murram Shetty Ramulu, Chennai local advisory committee president Sekhar Reddy, SV Gosamrakshana committee member Ram Sunil Reddy and TTD officials were present.