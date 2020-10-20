TTSS seeks restart of free darshan

Tirupati: Protesting the TTD dillydallying on resuming free darshan for the sake of common pilgrims, a city based Hindu outfit Tirumala Tirupati Samrakshana Samithi (TTSS) on Monday staged a dharna at TTD administrative building here.

Speaking on the occasion, TTSS leaders slammed the TTD management for commercialising darshan by allowing only those, who pay for darshan and going on increasing the payment based darshan tickets by totally denying free darshan to poor pilgrims.

The TTD increased the Rs 300 special entry tickets from 3,000 to 16,000 and VIP break darshan against donation to Sri Vani Trust from 100 to 250 and Rs 1,000 Kalyanotsavam tickets limit to about 2,000, thus allowing daily a total of about 20,000 pilgrims - all payment basis for darshan while the free darshan remained suspended for about two months citing coronavirus spread.

It is ridiculous on the part of TTD saying that issuing offline tokens for dharma darshan will spread Covid, the leaders pointed that from Vice-President of India to common were affected by the virus and questioned that will the virus be contained if a devotee pays for darshan.

TTSS district secretary Subba Rami Reddy and joint secretary warned that TTSS in association with other Hindu organisation will launch statewide agitation if the TTD did not resume immediately the free darshan facility for the common pilgrims.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and AICC member K Pramillamma appealed to TTD Trust Board chairman and members to immediately resume free darshan. If a family of four desires to have darshan to fulfill their vow, they have to pay Rs 1,200 which in this difficult time of Covid-19 is a big burden, she said criticizing TTD delaying the commencement of free darshan.