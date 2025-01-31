Two sentenced to life term for murder in Nellore

Nellore: Nellore district Judge L Tejovathi has awarded life term and a penalty of Rs 3,000 to two history sheeters for murdering a person while snatching mobile phone from him.

The convicts were identified as Mogal Akbar (24) and Syed Javeedh (22) of Dycus Road, Nellore city.

According to prosecution, on December 7, 2020, the deceased Mallireddy Ravindranath Reddy (30) along with his father Mallireddy Srinivasulu Reddy, residents of Vikram Nagar in the city, got down around midnight at electricity office from Vijayawada-Tirupati RTC bus. While the duo was going to their house, the convicts attacked them to rob mobile from them. During the confrontation, the convicts stabbed Ravindranath Reddy with a knife and left him to die.

Vedayapalem police registered the case and CI Ramakrishna filed charge sheet. After four years trail, the judge found the accused guilty of the murder and convicted them for life imprisonment.