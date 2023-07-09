U20 Mayors Summit: Mayors discuss cities preparedness on tackling multitude of issues

Tirupati: Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha participated in the three-day ‘U20 Mayors Summit’ held at Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.

In the meeting, the mayor, city leaders discussed priorities and also the preparedness of cities to work alongside national governments on tackling the multitude of crises affecting societies today.

In the Summit, discussion was held on ‘Environmentally Responsible Behaviour,’ ‘Ensuring Water Security,’ and ‘Accelerating Climate Finance’ and also group discussions on various issues and parallel side events were also held.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with Vizag Corporation Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari took time to pay homage to Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, former AP CM while Mayors from Bhutan and Japan Mayors also joined in paying tributes to YSR. The meet which began on Friday will conclude on Sunday.

Urban 20 is a city diplomacy initiative that brings together cities from G20 member states under a common framework to discuss global economic, climate and development issues.

The cities form a common position and issue recommendations for consideration by the G20 presidency and heads of state, enhancing the role of cities as global economic and political leaders, according to a release from the Tirupati Corporation Mayor’s office here on Saturday.