UCC promotes national integration & unity: Raka
Tirupati: Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will promote national integrity and unity of the state, said noted journalist and popular Youtuber Raka Sudhakar Rao while addressing a seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) here on Sunday. The district unit of ‘Samalochana’ a social organization, organised the meeting in which several intellectuals spoke on UCC.
In his address, Rao said that though the UCC was the need of hour to save the nation from being disintegrated, the vested interests indulging in a systematic propaganda against it by projecting it as anti-minorities which is not true.
In fact, he said the UCC, which had to be adopted in 1947 itself immediately after the independence, was delayed for one reason or other for 76 years and added that there is every need for the UCC, which is not limited to any religion or to a section but beneficial to all in the country.
He said about 7 lakh members of Muslim community from across the country have already submitted their views in support of UCC to the 22nd Law Commission of India, which was set up to seek the views of religious organisations and the public on the issue of UCC and observed it is a bounden duty of every citizen to support UCC and see that it should become a reality soon for the future of country.
M Nagaraju, a leading advocate from the city, participating as chief guest in the meeting, said that it is not desirable to have different laws for people of the same country and in the larger interest of the country, everyone cutting across religious and regional lines, should support UCC.
Samalochana convener Margani Somasekhar, district women wing president Dr Lakshmi Priya urged the people not to get carried away by the disinformation campaign against UCC and support it. Dr Dattatreya, Suresh, Srinivas and others were present.