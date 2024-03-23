Udayagiri: Vijayasai questions fielding of NRIs

Udayagiri : Stating that TDP has fielded NRIs and business people from abroad as the candidates for Udayagiri MLA and Nellore Parliament constituency, YSRCP candidate for Nellore Parliament V Vijayasai Reddy urged the public to think how such candidates can serve the locals.

Addressing a public meeting at Brahmanakraka village of Udayagiri constituency on Friday, he assured that he will be available to people all the time, adding that he will stay in Nellore for five days and two days in Vijayawada.

He assured of developing Jaladanki Brahmanakraka main road and will take up Venugopala Swamy temple development works. He requested the public to vote for YSRCP and to make Jagan Mohan Reddy as the CM again. Earlier, party leaders and activists took out a huge bike rally from Jammulapalem to Brahmanakraka. Later, Vijayasai Reddy and Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy performed puja at Venugopala Swamy temple in the village.