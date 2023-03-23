Ugadi celebrations a visual treat for devotees

Tirumala: As part of Ugadi celebrations, special floral decorations were made by TTD inside and outside the Tirumala temple which proved to be the main attraction for the devotees who thronged Tirumala on Wednesday. The TTD also organised Sri Shobhakrut Nama Ugadi Asthanam which was full of spiritual fervour at the main temple. The processional deities of Sri Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhudevi along with Sri Vishwaksena were kept facing Garudalwar at Bangaru Vakili and the Asthanam was performed. Later new vastrams were offered to the deities followed by rendition of Panchanga Sravanam.





Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, board members Ramulu, Maruti Prasad, Ashok Kumar, JEO for H&E Sada Bhargavi, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Temple Deputy EO Ramesh Babu, Peishkar Srihari, VGO Bali Reddy and other officials were present. Arun from Bengaluru designed a swinging diorama for the first time with the theme of Gajendra Moksham which stood as a special attraction. The other artistic decorations, including the deities of Kruta, Treta and Dwapara yugas. The decorators from Shimoga carved Dasavatharams on dry coconuts, Srilankan Mandala Art with coconut flowers for Dhwajasthambham, Srinivasa Kalyanam in watermelon, Navadhanya Narasimha Swamy also garnered the attention of devotees.















