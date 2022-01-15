Union minister assures KRIBHCO plant at Sarvepalli

Tirupati/Nellore: Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba assured to restart the process of setting up KRIBHCO fertiliser plant at Sarvepalli in Nellore district. He visited MP Dr M Gurumoorthy's office in Tirupati on Friday before returning to Delhi after offering prayers at Tirumala. During their informal chat, the MP asked for the resumption process for KRIBHCO plant for which the minister responded positively. The MP further said that instead of ethanol manufacturing unit, it should be made a DAP fertiliser manufacturing unit that will be of immense use to the AP farmers. He also requested the minister to consider the possibilities of setting up windmills along the coastal area to generate power.

Minister Khuba assured to take steps by talking to KRIBHCO chairman in February and study the proposal to set up windmills. He also said that if there is any need for fertilisers in the state, it should be brought to his notice so that he can arrange for the supply within 48 hours. At the request of KRIBHCO, APIIC allotted 289 acre land at Industrial Park, Sarvepalli in Nellore district for the proposed NPK project. Pre-project activities involving contour survey, geotechnical survey and other land related activities were subsequently carried out. Environment clearance was obtained from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change. Complete land fencing was carried out, water and power feasibility were also obtained. Feasibility studies like marketing survey were done. International competitive bidding was undertaken to appoint suitable EPC contractor to implement the project and advance stage discussions were held with an international player for a long-term supply of phosphoric acid and equity participation.

But the DAP/NPK project is not viable at the project site due to distance of 21 km for transportation of liquid raw material like phosphoric acid, ammonia and sulphuric acid from Krishnapatnam port. Joint venture partner also expressed reservations on safety aspects associated with long distance for transportation of hazardous material. Now the possibility of setting up the project closer to the Krishnapatnam port is underway, according to officials. New projects is proposed to be set up at the available land parcel.