Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy visits IIT Tirupati

Tirupati, November 13: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited IIT Tirupati permanent campus at Yerpedu of Chittoor District on Friday evening. In this connection Minister Reddy suggested the IITTPT officials to support TTD and Tirupati city in providing technology based solutions for its growth. Prof KN Satyanarayana, Director briefed the Minister about the progress of the Institute and the achievements.

Later, the Director showed the Master plan of the campus, explained the phase wise construction and the technologies being used in it. The Minister visited the laboratories in the Institute. The Minister also interacted with the Deans and Heads of the Departments of the Institute. He lauded the progress being made by the Institute. In the Minister Programme IIT faculty and students took part.