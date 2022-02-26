Urban police district bags two awards at national level

Tirupati: Urban police district has bagged two prestigious awards in the fields of using technology for identifying old criminals and also initiation of erecting traffic police life size photos with radium stickers to prevent road accidents.

The National Awards one is Digital Technology Sabha Award -2022 for developing and bringing into practice Tri Nethra Integrated mobile app and Cop on Board award in Enterprise Mobility wing for initiation to avoid traffic accidents.

The competitions were held in virtual mode wherein all the districts in the country represented with their innovative ideas on various topics.

Urban police clinched awards for identifying old criminals and avoiding road accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Venkata Appala Naidu said with the cumulative efforts of technical wing, the Tri Nethra App was designed to identify old criminals and whose data would be stored in the app.

Whenever a constable notices a person moving suspiciously, the constable take his fingerprints to identify, he said and added that only police personnel were given this mobile app.

Likewise, he said the traffic police personnel lifesize photos (cutouts) erected at accident prone zones, school zones, turnings with radium stickers which alerts the vehicle rider and helps avoiding accident even in night times. For this, Cop on Board award received, he said.

He also congratulated the technical team who involved in developing the mobile app and traffic police who successfully implementing the thought of erecting lifesize boards which catapulted the name and fame of temple city at national level.